Epic Explains Why It Hasn't Sued Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony Despite 30% Fee

Epic Games CFO Randy Gelber in a taped deposition heard during the Epic vs Google trial explained why they are not suing Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony despite having the same 30 percent fees as Apple and Google have on their mobile platforms.

Gelber stated the three console makers subsidize their hardware as they tend to be sold at a loss, so the fees are needed in order to cover those losses.

"We believe those [PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch] to be competitive markets and we believe that the fee, their cost structure, is entirely different than a mobile app store," said Gelber (via The Verge).

He added, "Well, they subsidize hardware, so they sell their hardware, as far as I can tell from widely published reports, at a loss, and so the fee needs to cover that.

"Mobile apps are typically low in size and so their costs are higher, and I think their customer service costs are higher because people don’t call Google about apps, they call the developer generally."

