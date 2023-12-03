Gran Turismo 7 Number of Active Users Doubled Following Spec II Update Launch - News

/ 255 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital released the Spec II update for Gran Turismo 7 on November 7.

Gran Turismo 7 producer Kazunori Yamauchi speaking with Overtake revealed the number of active users has doubled since the release of the Spec II update.

"We just released the Spec II update and the number of active users jumped up to double what it was before that," said Yamauchi.

Yamauchi also revealed Gran Turismo 7 has "more users" than Gran Turismo Sport.

Gran Turismo 7 is available on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles