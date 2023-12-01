Phil Spencer: 'We Have No Plans to Bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 829 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Windows Central was asked about Xbox CFO Tim Stuart saying he wants to see first-party Xbox games and Xbox Game Pass on "every screen" possible, including rival consoles like PlayStation and Nintendo.
Spencer said there are no plans for Xbox to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo platforms.
"I'll start by saying we have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo," said Spencer. "It's not in our plans. But I think you hit on the right point of 'what it means to own an Xbox.' The thing I want to be focused on is how do we continue to innovate for people who've made the commitment to our hardware platform? And how do we continue to make sure that they feel great about their investment in what we've built.
"I'm obviously going to have my own point of view on our hardware. But I think our hardware teams did a great job with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this generation, giving value and performance in the hardware line. When I think about investments in things like Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, cross play, and cross save, and ID@Xbox, all of these things — I want us to continue to innovate, so people on our console feel like we're making investments in console that matches their commitment they're making to us.
"Game Pass was one of the things you know that over the last five years we built, and we continue to grow, it's on PC, it's on cloud. It's an important part of the Xbox console identity. And I think it will continue to be that. And we will continue to look at future ways for us to innovate across our game portfolio and our platform."
Spencer was asked about Microsoft's plan for innovation with Xbox and gaming and he stated, "We absolutely do. Just just last month, we elevated Sarah Bond to be the president of Xbox, the hardware team is in her organisation, the platform and services team are in her organisation.
"We made that we made that organisational move specifically to ensure we had a unified focus for our innovation roadmap across hardware and services. That includes the developer platform for Xbox consoles as well. That's about innovation we're doing within our teams, but we'll have more to talk about in terms of what we're doing in the hardware space, and in the service space — there's a lot of there's a lot of great work for us to do. We're always listening.
"On cloud gaming, one thing that has been interesting — you've watched us. Early on, we talked about Xbox Cloud as a way to get onto mobile gaming. And globally, there are a lot of people who play cloud gaming on mobile today. But in a place like the US, the way people use cloud primarily is on Xbox consoles. They use it to look at games and to browse games that they might want to download to play through Xbox Game Pass, or even purchase outright. That's sparked innovations that we didn't plan. When we watch what customers are doing, and listen to the feedback that they're giving us, we think about as other things we can do with Xbox Cloud, and for the Xbox console experience.
"There's a roadmap of those things coming as well. There's a hardware roadmap, there's a service roadmap, maybe there's even a roadmap for improvements to Xbox achievements, which I know is something that you and many others care about.
"We need to make sure we're exposing roadmap to our customers to keep them excited. We know that our customers want to know that, as Xbox continues to grow, that we still have a commitment to them. We want our Xbox core customers that have been with us all along to feel respected."
By no plan he means he doesn't know how to do it right? Because on UK trial they said they didn't put GP on PS because Sony didn't allow it (well and other documents say Sony didn't because MS also wouldn't allow PS+ on Xbox).
Anyone taking Phils word as the truth is doing themselves a disservice. The is the same guy who said BG3 not being on Xbox was not an issue with the system but with Larian not properly prioritizing their time.
Because they will never allow it bud. In three days we will say they want to do it or we see a leaked email with him crying about wanting it there. Flip Flop Spencer strikes again lmao
There is not a bigger meaningless phrase from corporations when they say " we have no plans". it's such a vague, leave open any possibility to occur phrase....that literally means nothing.
Not a news story and never will be.
BREAKING: Phil Spencer planning to fart after lunch. More on this story as it develops.
You are doing a great job Phil, sinking the brand that is.
Yup, record revenues annually and upcoming pipeline at an all time high, damn you Phil!
Fr though, it’s funny how many have forgotten about the damage Don Mattrick did that Phil had to dig out of.
Really? I swear the 360 was their best console. Phil isn't good enough to lick Don's boots.
Don only took over the backend of the 360 gen, you know, when things started to go to shit. But yes, Gaming Revenue is way higher now than the 7th gen.
You……may want to educate yourself on the subject. Phil will never be as bad as Don’s leadership.
But he completely didn't answer the question about Xbox games coming to PlayStation and Nintendo... like at all.
Personally, I think unless he can massively increase Xbox sells they might as well make money off of the other platforms by offering GamePass on those machines too. If his statement about needing 80 million subs by 2027 is true it seems necessary especially given the fact that they are trailing behind Xbox One which did not reach 60 million.
so what was stuart saying?? they want to put certain games on playstation and tell ps users they can have all this for cheaper monthly on xbox gamepass??
Perhaps. but I feel like they can cut out the middle man by simply bringing GamePass to PS and Nintendo as well. There is also the reality that simply offering their games on PS and Nintendo like they do on Steam will increase revenue. Actually... I think I just answered my own question. There is nothing stopping MS from treating PS5 and Nintendo gamers without GamePass like PC gamers without gamepass. The answer was right in front of our faces.
I think he just doesn't know how to do it, not that he or MS doesn't intend or want to do it.
Which should be obvious to anyone with half a brain cell.
Working in a corporate environment for nearly 15 years now, the CFO is the last person you ever want to ask about company plans. Anything outside of finances, they’re always out of the loop.
That was the plan as early as 2018, as Xbox was pretty vocal about that, but may not be anymore.
In some other companies CFO is more involved in decision making than most of other senior leadership.
In some cases yeah since they gotta keep management in check, but Tim is CFO of just Xbox, who reports financials to Phil, who then reports Xbox’s financials to the actual CFO of Microsoft, Amy Hood. So he’s not the top of the food chain as it were. I’d much prefer he show Xbox’s profit margins though ;)
He does not know shit , he should stfu , its the random ms boot licker on twitter that knows what the brand will do...
Yup! Except that last part. Anyone who takes any CFO’s words as fact when it comes to company plans, especially for large companies, you’re just setting yourself up. Is Xbox going third party? Idk. They literally have another console in the works, so who knows.