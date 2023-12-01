Phil Spencer: 'We Have No Plans to Bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo' - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Windows Central was asked about Xbox CFO Tim Stuart saying he wants to see first-party Xbox games and Xbox Game Pass on "every screen" possible, including rival consoles like PlayStation and Nintendo.

Spencer said there are no plans for Xbox to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo platforms.

"I'll start by saying we have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo," said Spencer. "It's not in our plans. But I think you hit on the right point of 'what it means to own an Xbox.' The thing I want to be focused on is how do we continue to innovate for people who've made the commitment to our hardware platform? And how do we continue to make sure that they feel great about their investment in what we've built.

"I'm obviously going to have my own point of view on our hardware. But I think our hardware teams did a great job with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this generation, giving value and performance in the hardware line. When I think about investments in things like Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, cross play, and cross save, and ID@Xbox, all of these things — I want us to continue to innovate, so people on our console feel like we're making investments in console that matches their commitment they're making to us.

"Game Pass was one of the things you know that over the last five years we built, and we continue to grow, it's on PC, it's on cloud. It's an important part of the Xbox console identity. And I think it will continue to be that. And we will continue to look at future ways for us to innovate across our game portfolio and our platform."

Spencer was asked about Microsoft's plan for innovation with Xbox and gaming and he stated, "We absolutely do. Just just last month, we elevated Sarah Bond to be the president of Xbox, the hardware team is in her organisation, the platform and services team are in her organisation.

"We made that we made that organisational move specifically to ensure we had a unified focus for our innovation roadmap across hardware and services. That includes the developer platform for Xbox consoles as well. That's about innovation we're doing within our teams, but we'll have more to talk about in terms of what we're doing in the hardware space, and in the service space — there's a lot of there's a lot of great work for us to do. We're always listening.

"On cloud gaming, one thing that has been interesting — you've watched us. Early on, we talked about Xbox Cloud as a way to get onto mobile gaming. And globally, there are a lot of people who play cloud gaming on mobile today. But in a place like the US, the way people use cloud primarily is on Xbox consoles. They use it to look at games and to browse games that they might want to download to play through Xbox Game Pass, or even purchase outright. That's sparked innovations that we didn't plan. When we watch what customers are doing, and listen to the feedback that they're giving us, we think about as other things we can do with Xbox Cloud, and for the Xbox console experience.

"There's a roadmap of those things coming as well. There's a hardware roadmap, there's a service roadmap, maybe there's even a roadmap for improvements to Xbox achievements, which I know is something that you and many others care about.

"We need to make sure we're exposing roadmap to our customers to keep them excited. We know that our customers want to know that, as Xbox continues to grow, that we still have a commitment to them. We want our Xbox core customers that have been with us all along to feel respected."

