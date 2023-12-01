Capcom Confirms More Resident Evil Remakes Are Planned - News

/ 297 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Resident Evil 4 remake director Yasuhiro Anpo at a PlayStation partner awards event in Japan attended by IGN confirmed Capcom has more Resident Evil remakes in development.

"Yes," said Anpo when asked if Capcom would make more Resident Evil remakes.

"We’ve released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well. Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more.

"What game we will remake in the future is something that we would like to announce in the future, so please look forward to it."

Anpo added, "When developing a new game, there is no way to know what will be received well by the players, which makes it difficult. In the case of a remake, there are already players that have played the original, which I think can be seen as an advantage.

"We are very grateful to users that are vocal about their opinion. It allows us to develop with the player’s opinion in mind. For example, if this is how the players feel, then maybe we can make it like this. I think this is one of the reasons why our remakes are so well received."

Capcom in recent years has released remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4. A remake of the original Resident Evil was released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2002.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles