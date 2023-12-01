Islands of Insight Releases in February 2024 for PC - News

Publisher Behaviour Interactive and developer Lunarch Studios announced Islands of Insight will launch for PC via Steam in February 2024. A demo is out now.

"It’s an amazing time to be a puzzle fan and we’re thrilled to bring the full game to players in a few months," said Behaviour Interactive head of external production Carla Rylance.

"Created by some of the best minds in puzzle design, the world of Islands of Insight is an expansive shared world, filled with sublime landscapes, eureka moments and thousands of hand-crafted puzzles for players to solve at their own pace."

Lunarch Studios CEO and game director Elyot Grant added, "To say we’re all massive puzzle fans here at Lunarch Studios is an understatement. There are many puzzle designers credited in this project, and they are the absolute best of the best—math olympiad champions, PhDs, and legends in the puzzle community.

"We have thousands of hand-crafted puzzles, of many different types. It’s an astonishingly high-quality collection ranging from absolute beginner-level all the way up to mind-boggling difficult. There is something for everyone."

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Whether you’re an avid puzzle fan or looking for a unique take on an open-world adventure, Islands of Insight is the perfect experience for any player who thrives on discovery. Brimming with puzzles to solve and mysteries to unravel, this game creates a memorable world that reveals more of itself with each visit. Quests, multiplayer modes, and character progression combine to breathe new life into the 3D puzzle genre.

A Shared Journey

Experience the world around you in a variety of solo or multiplayer game modes. Share a sense of discovery as you journey alongside others at your own pace, or enjoy the tranquility of single-player puzzle solving.

Islands in the Sky

Explore a mysterious realm of islands suspended in the sky. Each area in this vast open world boasts awe-inspiring vistas, distinct ecosystems, and ancient architecture, creating a backdrop of peaceful beauty for every puzzle you encounter. Complete quests, find secrets, and discover new islands as your travels unfold.

Puzzle Panorama

Seek out and solve a huge variety of puzzle types organically embedded throughout the landscape. From enigmas of perspective, to 3D mazes, grid-based logic, environmental challenges, and more, handcrafted creations by some of the most innovative minds in puzzle design fill the world around you.

Mastery and Progression

Hone your mind and level up your mastery of different puzzle types with every new solve. As your wisdom grows, you’ll unlock unique areas, receive new quests, and earn abilities to aid you on your adventure.

Mysteries Revealed

Unveil a compelling mythology of knowledge and enlightenment over the course of your journey. As a spark of wisdom gifted physical form, learn more about the being who gave you life, the origins and fate of this strange world of puzzles, and the role you have to play within it.

