Sega: Sonic Superstars Launch was 'Slightly Weaker' Than Anticipated

Sega Sammy Holdings president and group CEO Haruki Satomi during the recent financial results briefing presentation stated the launch for Sonic Superstars was slightly below expectations.

"Sonic Superstars was released in October, which is a slightly weaker start than we had anticipated," said Satomi (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"But in reality, when Sonic IP sells the most is mainly November to December, and more than 90% of this title’s marketing cost will be spent in the Thanksgiving and holiday season from November onwards.

"Although in the financial results announced today, we are forecasting this title’s sales slightly weaker with the view of the status of start mentioned above, we plan to continue our marketing efforts to sell on the same level as Sonic Frontiers."

Satomi during a Q&A session after the presentation was asked why he though sales for Sonic Superstars were lower than expected.

"We believe that the impact of other companies’ major title[s] released at the same time is significant, but we plan to expand the promotion towards the holiday season, especially in the overseas market," said Satomi.

Sonic Superstars released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 17.

