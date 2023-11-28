Report: Embracer Lays Off 50 Employees at Chorus Developer Fishlabs - News

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors has told staff at Chorus developer Fishlabs that 50 employees will be laid off, according to multiple sources who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

The sources claim Wingefors stated there was a "lack of approval and financing" for an in-development game left it with "no other choice."

Fishlabs has around 120 employees, according to LinkedIn. Many of them have confirmed to have been laid off.

"Due to my third project cancellation this year, and yet another Embracer mass layoffs at Fishlabs, I am looking for a new position," said one Designer.

An artist stated, "I was hoping for the best, but expecting the worst. A lot of people and friends are/were affected over the last months despite our efforts to produce an amazing experience for the players."

Fishlabs was founded in 2004 and is based on Hamburg, Germany. The studio is best known for developing Chorus and the Galaxy of Fire series. They also worked on the Switch ports of Saints Row: The Third and Saints Row 4, and the Xbox port of Valheim.

