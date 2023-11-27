Bloober Team: Silent Hill 2 Remake 'is Progressing Smoothly,' But Asks for 'Patience' - News

Developer Bloober Team in an update on the remake of Silent Hill 2 has told fans development "is progressing smoothly," but is asking "for a bit more patience."

"As Bloober Team, we are proud to be a part of Konami's plans for the Silent Hill franchise," reads the statement from Bloober Team. "Alongside our partner, we are diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality.

"On behalf of our development team, we would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication.

"However, we kindly ask for a bit more patience. Once Konami, as the game’s publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile.

"Thank you for your understanding and support!"

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will be a console exclusive on PS5 for 12 months.

Silent Hill 2 originally released for the PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan, and in Europe in November 2001. It would later see a release on the Xbox in December 2001 in North America and in 2002 in Japan and Europe, as well as PC in 2002 in North America and in Europe in 2003.

