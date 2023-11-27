Action RPG Arisen Force: Vonimir Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Developer Youyuan has announced action RPG, Arisen Force: Vonimir, will launch for PC via Steam in Q4 2024. It will launch in 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

A Kickstarter campaign is now live with a $15,013 goal.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Arisen Force: Vonimir is an action RPG featuring exquisite high-definition pixels. It combines an engaging RPG adventure storyline with a stylish action-based combat experience. We have created a magnificent Middle-Earth world for the player to explore and go on an adventure, recruit teammates, collect and develop business, challenge enemies, reveal the secrets of the world, guide the future, and forge their own legend.

Features:

A magnificent fantasy world for players to explore and develop, plus other interesting experiences.

Exquisite high-definition pixel style and ingenuity, hand-painted. Experience a picturesque play art style.

Experience a picturesque play art style. From remote villages to magnificent castles, and desolate deserts to silver ice sheets, enjoy vast and distinctive landscapes.

In a chaotic world, interact with all forces and chronicle your own epic chapter.

Smooth action strategy combat with rich skill modules. Instantly switch between teammates at anytime, challenge the World Boss—the ultimate path will always be left to the Warriors.

More than eight kinds of unique weapon modules, which will continue to be enriched with follow-up developments.

A free kit system of weapons and skills. Become a mage wielding a giant sword, or a hunter who tanks the enemy.

Rescue and recruit teammates, and build them up with unique equipment and skills for your exclusive forces.

In addition to adventure, there are taverns, forging, trade, and other activities that will become available as you travel.

On the basis of the world outlook, linked characters make the journey more interesting and full of surprises.

