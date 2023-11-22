SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Headed to Mobile on December 12 - News

Publisher HandyGames announced SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will launch for iOS and Android on December 12 for $9.99 / £8.49 / €9.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on January 31, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 16.

View the mobile trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could possibly go wrong?

Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe very together could come very undone, opening up portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates, and prehistoric snails.

But that’s nothing everyone’s favorite sponge can’t handle – with the right cosmic costume! Everybody do the Cosmic Shake!

Features:

Unlock classic and new platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick.

Don more than 30 F.U.N.tastic costumes like SnailBob and SpongeGar.

SnailBob and SpongeGar. Travel to seven distinct Wishworlds like Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom.

Experience all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob’s permanent companion Balloon-Patrick.

all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob’s permanent companion Balloon-Patrick. Meet all your favorite Bikini Bottomites from the series, voiced by their original actors.

Brand-new soundtrack from the composers of Battle for Bikini Bottom + dozens of songs from the series!

