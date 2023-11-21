Sony Facing £5 Billion Class Action Lawsuit Over PlayStation Store Prices - News

/ 468 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony is facing a class action lawsuit that is accusing Sony Interactive Entertainment of overcharging content on the PlayStation Store by up to £5 billion.

The UK specialist competition court has ruled the claim, brought by consumer rights expert Alex Neill on behalf of 8.9 million PlayStation customers, can go ahead to trial.

The lawsuit was first filed in August 2022 and claims "alleging Sony has abused its dominant position in the market by charging excessive prices to its customers for games and in-app purchases." The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) in the UK granted approval today for Class Representative Neill to go to trial.

“This is the first step in ensuring consumers get back what they’re owed as a result of Sony breaking the law. Playstation gamers’ loyalty has been taken advantage of by Sony who have been charging them excessive prices for years," said Neill.

"It is significant that the competition court has recognised Sony must explain its actions by ordering them to trial. With this action we are seeking to put a stop to this unlawful conduct and ensure customers are compensated."

The class action lawsuit included anyone who lived in the UK and bought content on the PlayStation Store between August 19, 2016, and August 19, 2022, unless they choose to opt out. If the suit is successful it is estimated each class member will get £67 and £562, before interest. However, this could take several years.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles