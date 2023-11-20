Aonic Acquires nDreams for $110 Million - News

/ 487 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Aonic announced it has acquired Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord and Synapse developer nDreams for $110 Million.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Aonic is a group of global gaming companies that also includes Warren Spector’s OtherSide Entertainment, Milky Tea, Exmox and TutoTOONS.

Aonic initially invested $35 million in nDreams in March 2022 and received a minority stake. The investment help nDreams more than double in size to 250 people.

"We set up nDreams in 2006, pivoted to focus exclusively on VR games in 2013, and we’re proud of everything we’ve achieved as an independent company," said nDreams CEO Patrick O’Luanaigh. "After 18 months of working together, we’re confident we’ve found the right partner in Aonic. This is the right moment to welcome their support to strengthen our position even further, and seize this critical moment for VR and MR."

Aonic CEO Paul Schempp added, "nDreams has done an unparalleled job bringing some of the biggest VR titles to market, and it was a natural fit for us to welcome them to the Aonic family and provide our studios with the best team when it comes to the VR / MR gaming space. This acquisition is yet another example of Aonic’s commitment to championing mid-sized studios and creating an environment where teams can create fantastic games."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles