Rising Dusk Launches December 13 for All Major Platforms - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Shinyuden and developer Studio Stobie announced Rising Dusk will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 13 for $9.90 / €9.90.

The game first released for PC via Steam in July 2018.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Enter the world of Rising Dusk. A land permanently in the hours of twilight and inhabited by an assortment of ghouls. The only way out may be to avoid every coin.

As the day shines the last of its golden light over the land an eerie realm begins to form in the shadows. This spectral world is home to the Yokai. An assortment of ghosts, ghouls and demons that rise in the dusk and play through the night.

When a young girl, Tamako, spots one of these yokai she finds herself trapped in their world. If she can navigate this perilous land, the key to returning home may lie on the strange new mountain on the horizon.

Features:

Explore the world of Rising Dusk over 20-plus levels traveling through rice fields, castle towns, hot springs, and more.

Rising Dusk over 20-plus levels traveling through rice fields, castle towns, hot springs, and more. Avoid the coins! A unique mechanic that will have you battling every instinct to get everything. There’s a multitude of collectables, but can you resist collecting them all?

16-bit meets Studio Ghibli art style. Encounter all sorts of ghosts and demons drawn from Japanese mythology.

Hidden items, secret exits, and more. This game is bursting with secrets and Easter eggs.

