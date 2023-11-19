Infinity Ward Opens New Studio in Austin, Texas - News

Activision developer Infinity Ward has opened a new studio in Austin, Texas, which will work on the Call of Duty franchise.

"Infinity Ward has opened a brand new studio in Austin, TX," reads an advertisement from the developer.

"The studio will work on creating new and innovative experiences for Call of Duty and create state of the art technology to power them. Our studio provides a safe, trusting, and empowering environment to unleash your creativity and help make the extraordinary."

Infinity Ward was founded in 2002 as an Activision studio by Grant Collier, Jason West, and Vince Zampella. The studio is the original developer for the Call of Duty franchise.

