Sega Looking Into Acquiring More Studios, Not Looking to Sell - News

/ 419 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sega COO Shuji Utsumi in an interview with CNBC discussed the recent acquisition of Angry Birds developer Rovio, the reports of Microsoft interested in buying Sega, and Sega looking at acquiring more studios.

"As an entity of Sega Sammy, we are acquiring some of the companies," said Utsumi. "We just made an announcement [to buy Rovio]. We are still looking for opportunities for growth."

Utsumi added, "Japan studios are doing well. European studios are struggling. I say all European developers are in a difficult time right now. Once, it was a kind of bubble. Now, it’s adjustment time. I think it’s going to be coming back. As long as you have solid development studios and also solid IPs."

Microsoft at one point considered acquiring Sega, which was revealed in internal documents posted during the hearing between Microsoft and the FTC when Microsoft was in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard.

Utsumi stated, "Many companies are interested. We feel honored. We have attractive IPs and potentials. Companies owned by the owner. A strong owner. I don’t think that kind of transaction is going to happen."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles