Embracer Has Laid Off 900 Employees and Written Down 15 Projects

Embracer Group in its latest earnings report has provided an updated on its restructuring that has resulted in layoffs and studio closures.

Embracer has confirmed around 900 employees have been laid off as part of the restructure, which is five percent of the total workforce. The company has also written down 15 projects from Gearbox, Plaion, Saber Interactive, THQ Nordic, Amplifie and Freemode. These are mainly unannounced titles.

The company has been able to reduce its net debt to $1.4 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, which is a 31 percent improvement on where it was a year ago.

The goal is to reduce capital expenditure by at least $275 million by the beginning of the next fiscal year on March 31, 2024 and reducing overhead costs by 10 percent or $76 million. Net debt is expected to be reduced to $757 million by the end of the current fiscal year.

"Before we get into the business details of our second quarter, I want to start this conference by saying a personal thank you to the 900 who left Embracer during the second quarter," said Emnracer co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors.

"As you will hear today, we are determined to transform Embracer into a leaner, stronger company. That said, it's painful to me that you need to leave the group, and we have been, and are doing, everything we can to preserve jobs without changing what we need to achieve.

"Our people are what make up the very fabric of Embracer. For me personally, it's crucial that the program is carried out with compassion, respect and integrity."

Layoffs have been confirmed at Crystal Dynamics, Gearbox Publishing and Beamdog. Campfire Cabal and Saints Row developer Volition Games have closed down.

