Risk of Rain Returns and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Call of Duty has remained first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 46, 2023, which ended November 14, 2023.

Risk of Rain Returns debuted in third place and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name debuted in eighth place.

Steam Deck is up from eighth to second place, Baldur's Gate 3 is up from fifth to fourth place, and Lethal Company entered the top 10 in fifth place.

EA Sports FC 24 dropped two spots to sixth place, Football Manager 2024 entered the top 10 in seventh place, ARK: Survival Ascended dropped from third to ninth place, and Dead by Daylight rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Call of Duty Steam Deck Risk of Rain Returns - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 Lethal Company EA Sports FC 24 Football Manager 2024 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - NEW ARK: Survival Ascended Dead by Daylight

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

PUBG: Battlegrounds Call of Duty Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck Risk of Rain Returns - NEW Apex legends Baldur's Gate 3 Lethal Company EA Sports FC 24 War Thunder

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

