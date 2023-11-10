Baldur's Gate 3 Developer Shows Xbox Series S Optimization, Will Likely Benefit All Platforms - News

Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke in an update on Twitter for the Xbox Series S version of Baldur's Gate 3 provided two graphs showcasing the reduction in RAM and VRAM usage in recent weeks.

Vincke believes these improvements to the Xbox Series S version of Baldur's Gate 3 will benefit all versions of the game.

"Got a nice present from our engineers," said Vincke. "Ensuring memory is well under control and having buffer for peaks was the main thing holding us back I think this will benefit all platforms too. Still some work left but very close now."

Got a nice present from our engineers. Ensuring memory is well under control and having buffer for peaks was the main thing holding us back I think this will benefit all platforms too. Still some work left but very close now. pic.twitter.com/xvtUDPFebo — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) November 8, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 released for PC on August 3 and for the PlayStation 5 on September 6. It is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S before the end of the year.

