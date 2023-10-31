Larian Studios Says Baldur's Gate 3 for Xbox Series X|S is Still on Track for This Year - News

Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke in an update on Twitter says the Xbox Series X|S version of Baldur's Gate 3 is still on track to release this year and is actively being playtested.

"Latest on the Xbox - being actively playtested, still on schedule for this year," said Vincke. "We'll announce the exact release date when we're sure it's done."

The game on the Xbox Series X will have split-screen co-operative play, while the feature will not be available on the Xbox Series S. The game will support cross-save progression between Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

Baldur’s Gate 3 released for PC on August 3 and for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

