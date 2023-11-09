Warner Bros. to Transform Its Big IPs Into Live Service Games - News

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav speaking during the company’s latest earnings call revealed it plans to transform its biggest IPs from single-player focused into live service games.

"Our focus is on transforming our biggest franchises from largely console and PC based with three-four year release schedules to include more always on gameplay through live services, multiplatform and free-to-play extensions with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms," said Zaslav via Seeking Alpha.

"Ultimately we want to drive engagement and monetization of longer cycles and at higher levels. We have put specific capabilities. We are currently under scale and see significant opportunity to generate greater post purchase revenue."

Zaslav did mention "Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, DC, which is mainly Batman today, and Mortal Kombat" as its key franchises.

Warner Bros. did have success in 2023 with the launch of Hogwarts Legacy, which has sold over 15 million units worldwide and generated over $1 billion in retail sales.

