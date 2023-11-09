Alina of the Arena Launches November 23 for All Major Consoles - News

Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer PINIX announced the roguelike deck-building game, Alina of the Arena, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 23 for $14.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in January 2022.

"We are extremely proud of the success Alina of the Arena has achieved on PC and we can’t wait to share it with more gamers worldwide," said said PINIX's Max Chen.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Alina of the Arena is a mix of roguelike deck-building and tactics, combining the finest elements from each genre. Players are thrust into the role of Alina, a formidable female gladiator who must engage in relentless combat in front of a bloodthirsty crowd to survive, round by round.

Alina of the Arena‘s unique appeal lies in its fusion of roguelike deck-building mechanics with hex-based strategy combat, going beyond the traditional notion of attack and defense. Through deck-building, equipment and power-ups, players are empowered to craft their own unique gladiator-like arsenal for Alina as they navigate through successively difficult battles, presenting fresh challenges with every run. To survive, players will need to employ a wide array of strategies, including various attacks, dodges, knockbacks, and even take advantage of the arena’s raucous crowd to endure and emerge victorious.

Alina of the Arena‘s s hex-based tactics emphasizes strategic positioning over mere attack and defense. Players can outwit their adversaries by duping them into attacking each other, using the terrain, or even snatching up items thrown into the arena by the crowd to gain the upper hand, creating thrilling tactical showdowns.

One of the standout features of Alina of the Arena is its dual equipment system, allowing players to wield weapons and gear in both hands. Whether opting for the increased damage of dual-wielded daggers, the balanced performance of a sword and shield combo, or the sheer havoc of a two-handed weapon, the game challenges players to strategize and adapt their build to the battle at hand.

