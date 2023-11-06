Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle Includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Free - News

Nintendo of America has unveiled two new Nintendo Switch bundles that will be available for the holidays in the US.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle will launch on November 19 for $349.99, which is a savings of $67.98. The Switch OLED bundle includes a full game download of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle arrives 11/19!



It includes the Nintendo Switch — OLED Model, a digital version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. https://t.co/1gbtgnPgBo pic.twitter.com/wGjkQLQCWb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 6, 2023

The Super Mario Party Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle will launch on November 10 for $99.99, which is a savings of $39.98. It includes a digital copy of Super Mario Party and two Joy-Con controllers in red and blue colors.

The Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle is available 11/10!



The Super Mario Party bundle features a digital version of Super Mario Party and two Joy-Con controllers in red and blue colors.https://t.co/cPiRBJnZQj pic.twitter.com/bfcRo9R2NH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 6, 2023

Read the complete list of Nintendo Switch Black Friday and holiday 2023 deals below:

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle – $99.99 ($39 in savings)

This party pack can offer families another way to keep the holiday festivities going with Mario and friends, featuring the full Super Mario Party game download and two Joy-Con controllers in dashing red and blue colors.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Full Game Download) + Three-Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership Bundle – $349.99 ($67.98 in savings)

With exclusive Joy-Con controllers featuring a design inspired by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, this bundle delivers a great value for anyone looking to play at home or on the go with a vibrant OLED screen, while battling it out with Mario and a huge selection of other gaming icons.

$39.99 Each

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Super Mario Odyssey

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

$29.99 Each

$19.99 Each

Additional Cyber Deals on Nintendo games and partner titles will be available on Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system the very next day on November 20.

Other Gift Ideas

Nintendo also has plenty of other gift ideas outside of this year’s specials for holiday shoppers to consider, including:

Two new Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons systems, each featuring delightful designs inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and an included digital version of the game, available at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $199.99 ($59.99 in savings).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons systems, each featuring delightful designs inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and an included digital version of the game, available at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $199.99 ($59.99 in savings). The Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, which features a Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership at a suggested retail price of $299.99 (a $67.98 value).

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, which features a Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership at a suggested retail price of $299.99 (a $67.98 value). Other options available in the Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

