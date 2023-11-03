Overwatch 2 New Hero Mauga Launches Alongside Season 8 on December 5 - News

Blizzard Entertainment during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony announced new Overwatch 2 playable Tank Hero Mauga, who will launch alongside Season 8 on December 5.

"Equipped with two chain guns (Gunny and Cha-Cha), Mauga is ready to bash through the front lines of his opponents and tear through anyone who stands in his way with tons of firepower," reads the description to Mauga. "Get acquainted with Mauga’s ability kit before his official debut in Season 8."

View the gameplay trailer for the new hero below:

Blizzard also released an outline of upcoming content for Overwatch 2:

New Game Mode CLASH

New Map Hanaoka

New Damage Hero

New Support Hero

Overwatch 2 is available in Early Access for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

