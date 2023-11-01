Lies of P to Get Balance Patch in November - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio announced the Soulslike game, Lies of P, will be getting a balance patch in November.

View the video letter from director Jiwon Choi below:

Read the Director's Letter below:

The video, hosted by game director Jiwon Choi, catches players up on the state of Lies of P since its official launch on September 19 and what to expect from the game in the near future including a sneak peek at the first downloadable content as well as details on the release of the official game soundtrack, and more.

After thanking fans for helping Lies of P surpass one million units sold in the first month, Choi goes on to discuss the upcoming balance patch for the game. Expected to arrive in November, the update brings significant changes to weapon and character balance, as well as quality-of-life changes to ease the difficulty in the early stages of the game. To show the developers’ gratitude, players will also receive a new outfit, along with a new feature to equip glasses and hats separately for even greater freedom in character customization.

As another treat for players, Choi provides a short preview of the upcoming game content for Lies of P through never-before-seen sketches that tease a small portion of the content that will be available in the first downloadable content.

More information, including the complete patch notes and details on the new downloadable content, will be available soon.

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action Soulslike game set in the dark, Belle Epoque-inspired city of Krat. Once a beautiful city, Krat has become a living nightmare as deadly puppets run amok and a plague sweeps the land. Play as a puppet who must fight his way through the city on his unrelenting journey to find Geppetto and finally become human. Lies of P presents an elegant world filled with tension, deep combat and character customization systems, and a gripping story with interesting narrative choices where the more lies told, the more human P becomes. Just remember: in a world filled with lies, no one can be trusted.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles