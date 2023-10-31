Gloomy Eyes: The Game Announced for PC - News

Publisher ARTE France, developer Fishing Cactus, and producers Atlas V, 3dar, and Be Revolution Gaming have announced dark narrative puzzle game, Gloomy Eyes: The Game, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Gloomy Eyes: The Game is an adaptation of the virtual reality animated film Gloomy Eyes.

"The announcement of Gloomy Eyes: The Game is a testament to ARTE’s investment in the world of independent video games," said ARTE France head of digital project management and video games co-productions and publishing activities manager Adrien Larouzee. "With its surprising artistic universe, innovative and accessible gameplay, and moving story, ARTE’s editorial strategy is in full swing."

Gloomy Eyes: The Game tells the poignant story of Gloomy, a mysterious zombie child, and Nena, a young human girl, in a world where the sun has chosen not to rise. Darkness has awakened the dead from their graves, and the living are trying to chase them away. In the midst of this ongoing conflict between the dead and the living, players find themselves closely connected to this unusual couple who are trying to bring light back to the world despite fear, tension, and hostility.

Using the unique abilities of Gloomy and Nena, players must solve puzzles and assist the heroes in their quest to make the sun rise again. They will uncover a unique story about loneliness, difference, and love by solving the various puzzles in this dark and poetic narrative game.

Gloomy Eyes: The Game invites players into beautifully crafted dioramas, thanks to its original artistic direction and graphical style. These elements directly inherit from the virtual reality experience that won the “Best VR Film” award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2019.

The dark and fantastical artistic universe created by Fernando Maldonado and Jorge Tereso.

Clever puzzles to be solved by playing as both Nena and Gloomy, each with their unique skills.

A touching story about loneliness, difference, and love.

An enchanting soundtrack and graphics.

