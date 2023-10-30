Starfield Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts in Strong Month of New Releases - Sales

Starfield debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for September 2023, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

There were four other new releases in the top 10. EA Sports FC 24 debuted in second place, Mortal Kombat 1 debuted in third place, The Crew Motorfest debuted in fourth place, and NBA 2K24 debuted in eighth place.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon after debuting in first place in August has dropped down to fifth place. Madden NFL 24 in its second month dropped from second to sixth place.

Hogwarts Legacy is down two spots to seventh place, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fell from fourth to ninth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) rounds out the top 10.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for September 2023:

Starfield - NEW EA Sports FC 24 - NEW Mortal Kombat 1 - NEW The Crew Motorfest - NEW Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Madden NFL 24 Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24* - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

*Digital sales not included

^Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

