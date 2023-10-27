Bem Feito Arrives November 9 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher QUBye Interactive and developer oiCabie announced Bem Feito will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 9.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Reginaldo is coming back! Yet again!

Play once again Bem Feito, the great classic originally released for the handheld console JOGAROTO in 1999, now ported to all current platforms!

Through the revolutionary and innovative Garotron OS, exclusively commissioned by MEGASOFT, play the ultimate MEGA gaming experience of Bem Feito today!

You’ll be able to visit Reginaldo in his home on the tiny planet B-613. Take charge of the everyday tasks around his home and yard. Fish, cook, water your garden and flowers, harvest fruits, meet and CAPTIVATE many friends alongside Reginaldo.

In B-613 you can:

Take care of the general chores of a typical home on this tiny planet.

Enjoy incredible and unparalleled landscapes of the empty horizon!

Fish, cook, harvest, water the plants, and much more!

Keep Reginaldo company!

Meet and CAPTIVATE many friends!

All of this and a little more you’ll play on the best emulator of today! In Garotron OS, you have available:

Essential functions to play Bem Feito safely (if you follow the instructions).

Bem Feito safely (if you follow the instructions). Game manual.

Your own exclusive offline email system provided solely and uniquely by MEGASOFT, the megaNET.

Advanced user settings for your best and safest experience!

