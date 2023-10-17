Coral Island Arrives November 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Stairway Games announced Coral Island will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on November 14.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s time to leave big-city life in Pokyo behind and start a new chapter of your life on Coral Island!

Be who you want and create the idyllic farm of your dreams, where you’ll tend crops, nurture animals, and build a bond with the natural world around you. Help revitalize the nearby town and its surrounding coral reefs, and forge relationships with a vibrant community of more than 70 fellow people who call Coral Island home.

Farm. Decorate. Craft. Explore. Relax. Your future—and the future of Coral Island—is what you make of it.

Build Your Dream Farm

Transform your overrun land on Coral Island into a lush and lively dreamscape—you decide what to build, what crops to grow, and which animals you’d like to tend.

Write Your Own Story

On Coral Island, the story changes with each passing season, but life just goes with the flow. Spend your days exploring, or find that special someone in town to build a life together. Save the seas, brave monster-filled caverns, or focus on perfecting your farm. It’s all up to you.

Be Yourself

Choose from a wide variety of outfits, accessories, and physiques—you’ll find plenty of options to express yourself, find your style, and be whoever you want to be.

Befriend a Diverse Cast of Islanders

Get to know the 70-plus characters from all walks of life who live on Coral Island. Converse with them, find out more about their interests, and try to impress them with just the right gift.

Find That Special Someone

Meet 25 singles who are ready to mingle! Build relationships, sweep them off their feet, and find the one—and when you’re ready, embark on a new chapter of your story together at the farm.

Restore an Island Once Paradise

Make Coral Island a better place for everyone! Take part in community projects to liven up the town, expand the local museum, and discover how to restore heritage sites. Increase the town’s rank and your community will thrive!

Catch of the Day

Island living has a lot of perks, including being just a stone’s throw away from fun activities like hunting for insects and catching fish.

Dive the Ocean and Mine the Caverns

Go diving to restore the coral reef, or mine precious gemstones in the cavern. Whatever you decide to do, you’ll find loot to hone your tools and upgrade the quality of your livestock and crops.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

