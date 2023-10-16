Astral Ascent Releases November 14 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher and developer Hibernian Workshop, and publisher Maple Whispering announced the platformer roguelite game, Astral Ascent, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 14.

The game first released in Early Access for PC in April 2022.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Astral Ascent is a 2D platformer roguelite game set in a modern fantasy world. As one of four Heroes with very different personalities, you must escape from the Garden, an astral prison guarded by 12 powerful and vicious bosses, the Zodiacs.

Create Your Own Playstyle

Unlock dozens of unique spells for your four distinct characters. Optimize your own build or try out new ones to take down 12 powerful bosses. Get stronger with time to match up with your foes. Each run will test your skills and your reactivity.

12 Almighty Bosses to Face

The Zodiacs are 12 experienced guardians dispatched over four gorgeous worlds. They’ll bring to the battlefield unique attacks, abilities, and patterns, backstories to uncover, and reasons to be fighting you. Get yourself warned!

Four Playable Characters

Unique characters. Unique weapons. Unique ways to play.

Ayla – The sole survivor of her guild of assassins, she uses her twin daggers to eliminate her enemies before they can react. Her speed and proficiency are unmatched.

– The sole survivor of her guild of assassins, she uses her twin daggers to eliminate her enemies before they can react. Her speed and proficiency are unmatched. Kiran – This orphan learned life the hard way. He uses his strength to deliver attacks powerful enough to create shockwaves. Brutal.

– This orphan learned life the hard way. He uses his strength to deliver attacks powerful enough to create shockwaves. Brutal. Calie – This talented sculptor wants her freedom back. She will use her magical gemstones to pierce enemy defenses and shred them to bits. She is unforgiving.

– This talented sculptor wants her freedom back. She will use her magical gemstones to pierce enemy defenses and shred them to bits. She is unforgiving. Octave – Trained by a powerful witch, this young fighter summons ethereal guns to attack his foes. When needed, he can conjure bigger weapons as well. Lethal in all cases.

A Story That Opens Up, One Piece at a Time

Astral Ascent is a roguelite infused with narration. Replayability is part of our story which will be unraveled piece by piece. As you get stronger, you will discover more about the characters, their motivations, and the secrets of the world they’re trapped in.

Local Cooperative Play

The weight of destiny is too heavy to carry by yourself? Don’t worry and bring a friend to play in our two-player cooperative mode. Fight and crush your enemies together in local cooperative play or online using the Steam’s Remote Play Together feature.

A Vast, Colorful Fantasy World Waiting to be Explored

Dash across gigantic landscapes. Explore original and hand-crafted areas. Discover the world created by our artists, with a gorgeous art and frame-by-frame animation.

