Assassin's Creed Mirage is the Biggest New-Gen Launch for Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Mirage had the biggest new-generation launch (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) in terms of units sold at the company.

The number of players is also in line with other recent releases in the franchise like Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

"With the number of players being in line with past successful launches such as Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, we are humbled by the positive reception," said Ubisoft.

"We are proud to also share that Assassin's Creed Mirage is the biggest New Gen launch in terms of units sales to date at Ubisoft (PS5, Xbox Series X-S)."

Assassin's Creed Mirage released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna on October 12.

