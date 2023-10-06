Fate/Samurai Remnant Ships 300,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developers Omega Force and Kou Shibusawa announced Fate/Samurai Remnant has shipped over 300,000 units in its launch week.

"We are pleased to share that Fate/Samurai Remnant, the critically acclaimed action RPG developed by Omega Force, alongside collaborators TYPE-MOON and Aniplex Inc. - has shipped over 300,000 units worldwide a week after its launch!," said Koei Tecmo.

Read details on the game below:

Fate/Samurai Remnant continues the series’ epic Holy Grail War in the fourth year of the Keian Era, Edo Period Japan. Seven pairs of Masters and heroic spirits—also known as Servants—will fight in the Waxing Moon Ritual, with the winning duo receiving an ancient artifact that grants wishes. Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence alongside his Servant Saber as they fight to be the last pair remaining in order to receive the granter of wishes, the Waxing Moon Vessel.

Since its release, Fate/Samurai Remnant has been critically acclaimed, earning a Metacritic score of 82. This new epic action RPG includes a wealth of explanations and tips on the Fate world, its lore, and locations unique to the Fate franchise. Both Fate lovers and those who are new to the series can enjoy the game!

Fate/Samurai Remnant launched for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan on September 28 and worldwide on September 29.

