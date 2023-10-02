Armored Core VI Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts, Madden NFL 24 Takes 2nd - Sales

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for August 2023, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

Madden NFL 24 is the one other new released in the top 10. The American football game debuted in second place.

Remnant 2 fell two spots to third place in its second month, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down one spot to fourth place, and Hogwarts Legacy is down from fourth to fifth place.

Diablo IV fell from second to sixth place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) is up one spot to seventh place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to eighth place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for August 2023:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - NEW Madden NFL 24 - NEW Remnant 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* Hogwarts Legacy Diablo IV Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Pikmin 4* MLB: The Show^

*Digital sales not included

^Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

