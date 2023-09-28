Rumor: Epic Games Lays Off About 900 Employees - News

Epic Games has laid off about 900 employees, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

The sources claim the layoffs, which is equal to 16 percent of Epic Games' workforce, were sent in a memo to staff.

Employees laid off will receive six months of severance and health insurance, as well as accelerated stock vesting.

Epic Games is the developer for the battle royale game, Fortnite, is the creator of the Unreal Engine, and runs the Epic Games Store.

Until an official announcement is made this should be treated as a rumor.

