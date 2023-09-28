Rumor: Epic Games Lays Off About 900 Employees - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 786 Views
Epic Games has laid off about 900 employees, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.
The sources claim the layoffs, which is equal to 16 percent of Epic Games' workforce, were sent in a memo to staff.
Employees laid off will receive six months of severance and health insurance, as well as accelerated stock vesting.
Epic Games is the developer for the battle royale game, Fortnite, is the creator of the Unreal Engine, and runs the Epic Games Store.
Until an official announcement is made this should be treated as a rumor.
That is a pretty big layoff, 16% of their workforce. Guessing that Epic Store is to blame, because Fortnite still seems very successful and Unreal 5 signups are probably at a high right now after Unity shit the bed.
Apparently a big chunk of the layoffs are at Mediatonic, the Fallguys developer that Epic bought.
I guess throwing millions upon millions for EGS exclusivity and weekly free games has not been paying off. Didn't they also JUST offer a 100% revenue cut for devs if they make their games EGS exclusive for 6 months??? I wonder if EGS turning profitable by 2027 is looking more and more like a pipedream for Tim. Damn shame to see such mass layoffs like this......I hope everyone is able to get back on their feet quickly.
Alan Wake 2 is going to be the first real reason, aside from Fortnite, to use EGS. So let's see how much this turns the tides for the storefront.