Phantom Blade: Executioners Headed to PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android on November 2

Developer S-GAME announced the side-scrolling RPG, Phantom Blade: Executioners, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android on November 2.

Phantom Blade: Executioners will have players join the mysterious Order to investigate the recent killing-sprees by clans that have used the forbidden Sha-Chi body-engineering technique. Select from four different heroes specializing in mystical Wuxia skills and eradicate Sha-Chi enhanced monstrosities from a gorgeous, hand-painted style 2D world. Phantom Blade: Executioners is the first global release of S-GAME’s Phantom Blade series that also includes Phantom Blade Zero, the jaw-dropping martial arts and steam punk title announced for PlayStation 5 during the PlayStation Showcase earlier this year. Pre-registration is now available across all platforms on the official website.

Phantom Blade: Executioners represents the evolution in S-GAME’s commitment to depicting traditional, Wuxia-inspired martial arts in all of its projects. For over a decade, the studio has spearheaded the incredible popularity of “kung-fu punk” side-scrolling RPGs through franchises like Rain Blood and Phantom Blade. In Phantom Blade: Executioners, S-GAME’s devotion to the soul of Chinese martial arts is underscored by a gorgeous 2D art style reminiscent of a traditional fine-brush Chinese painting brought to life.

As a member of the Order, players must use their Wuxia-infused mastery of martial arts to annihilate human hosts transmogrified by forbidden Sha-Chi engineering techniques. Players must time moves perfectly to perform dynamic skill chain-based combos with a touch of a button. Earn Phantom bonuses throughout the course of the game and stack them on character skills to maximize damage and enhance martial art skills. When the battle is over, pick up valuable equipment to be used in the next fray. Mix and match gear however desired, then head to the procedurally-generated Purge Dungeons for a chance to earn highly coveted Sin Gears.

Phantom Blade: Executioners controls are intuitive and fun but this won’t be a cakewalk. Monstrous bosses totally consumed by Sha-Chi will challenge players to discover the characters, phantom bonuses, equipment and additional perks that best suit their playstyle. When the battle seems insurmountable, enlist the aid of a friendly ally via co-op and attempt to face the Sha-Chi scourge together. Phantom Blade: Executioners also sets the backstory for the hero Soul as the main protagonist in Phantom Blade Zero.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

