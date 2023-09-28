Teardown Arrives November 15 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 331 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Tuxedo Labs announced the voxel-based sandbox heist game, Teardown, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 15. It will also be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog on day one.

View the console release date trailer below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard Edition ($29.99) Teardown base game (also available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Extra and Premium subscribers as one of their additions to the Game Catalog in November)

($29.99) Deluxe Edition ($39.99) Teardown base game Downloadable content “Time Campers” Upcoming downloadable content “Folkrace”

($39.99) Ultimate Edition ($49.99) Teardown base game Downloadable content “Time Campers” Upcoming downloadable content “Folkrace” Upcoming third downloadable content Upcoming fourth downloadable content Quilez R0113R Robot

($49.99)

Read details on the game below:

Teardown is the best-selling, award-winning, fully destructible, voxel-based sandbox heist game. The critically-acclaimed PC game comes to consoles with a full 40-mission story campaign, the “Art Vandals” campaign expansion, special level challenges, Sandbox mode, and more. Console players will also have access to a curated collection of the community’s best mods from PC, as well as console-friendly user interface and haptic feedback on PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers.

Winner of multiple awards, including Excellence in Design at the Independent Games Festival, with over one million copies sold on Steam, Teardown’s realistic physics and fully destructible, voxel-simulated, ray-traced world give players immense freedom to discover unique emergent gameplay solutions to nearly any challenge.

Plan and pull off the perfect heists almost any way you can imagine with an expanding arsenal of tools, plus anything else you can get your hands on. Bring down walls with vehicles, create shortcuts with explosives, stack objects to reach higher places, and much more—but be ready to improvise when everything goes haywire. Just don’t get caught!

Key Features:

Plan and execute the perfect heists with emergent, physics-based gameplay, fully destructible voxel environments, and realistic simulations for debris, fire, water and more.

with emergent, physics-based gameplay, fully destructible voxel environments, and realistic simulations for debris, fire, water and more. Create your own unique solutions to any challenge with a range of tools, including sledgehammers, blow torches, explosives and more, plus vehicles like cars, excavators, loaders, plows and cranes.

to any challenge with a range of tools, including sledgehammers, blow torches, explosives and more, plus vehicles like cars, excavators, loaders, plows and cranes. Full Story Campaign and Expansion – Take on 40 missions of escalating stakes in the main campaign, plus even more action in the bonus “Art Vandals” expansion.

– Take on 40 missions of escalating stakes in the main campaign, plus even more action in the bonus “Art Vandals” expansion. Sandbox Mode – Play around with unlimited resources and an abundance of vehicles. Spawn in objects and experiment with your full set of tools. No pressure, just pleasure.

– Play around with unlimited resources and an abundance of vehicles. Spawn in objects and experiment with your full set of tools. No pressure, just pleasure. Curated Mods – Discover new maps, scenarios, mini-games, tools, vehicles and other creations with a curated collection of the community’s best mods at your fingertips.

– Discover new maps, scenarios, mini-games, tools, vehicles and other creations with a curated collection of the community’s best mods at your fingertips. Enhanced for Consoles – Experience haptic feedback on PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers and revamped user interface for greater ease of use on consoles.

Teardown is now coming to consoles on November 15th, 2023!



PREORDER NOW ON XBOX SERIES X|S AND WISHLIST ON PLAYSTATION 5.



Xbox Preorder: https://t.co/ZOHBFeAX0l



PlayStation Wishlist: https://t.co/P2CjtibNwR



Find awesome ways to create & destroy in Teardown this November! pic.twitter.com/UGbnSrRKIk — Teardown (@teardowngame) September 28, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles