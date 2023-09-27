Jim Ryan is Stepping Down as PlayStation CEO, to Retire in March 2024 - News

PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan is stepping down and will retire in March 2024 after nearly 30 years working at PlayStation, announced Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) in a press release.

Sony COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki will take on the role of Charmain of PlayStation in October and on April 1, 2024 he will become the interim CEO of PlayStation.

Ryan joined Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (later renamed to Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe) in 1994 and has since held multiple senior positions including the President of SIEE, the head of Global Sales and Marketing at SIE and Deputy President of SIE since January 2018, before being promoted to SIE President and CEO.

"After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024," said Ryan in a statement. "I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America.

"I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader."

Sony Group Corporation Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida added, "Jim Ryan has been an inspirational leader throughout his entire period with us, but never more so than in overseeing the launch of PlayStation 5 in the midst of the global COVID pandemic. That extraordinary achievement made by the entire SIE team has been steadily built on and PlayStation 5 is on track to become SIE’s most successful console yet. I’m immensely grateful to Jim for all his achievements.

"Respecting Jim’s decision to finish his long career at Sony leaves me with an important decision regarding his succession given the significance of the Game & Network Services business. We have discussed intensively and have determined the new management structure. We aim to achieve Sony Group’s further evolution and growth through bringing even greater success to the Game & Network Services Business."

Totoki stated, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Jim Ryan for his outstanding achievements and contributions over his 30-year career at Sony, including the great success of launching the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation business managed by SIE is an essential part of Sony Group’s entire business portfolio. I will work with Jim and the senior management team closely to ensure our continued success and further growth. I am also looking forward to creating the exciting future of PlayStation and the game industry together with everyone at SIE and its business partners."

