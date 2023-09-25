Phil Spencer: Xbox Developing New Games in Collaboration With Japanese Developers - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Game Watch revealed they are developing new games in collaboration with Japanese video game companies and to expect more Japanese games on Xbox in the future.

"In fact, we released Hi-Fi Rush in January 2023," via a translation by VideoGamesChronicle. "It may not have been a major title like Blue Dragon, but it was certainly high-quality."

Spencer continued to expect further growth in first-party and third-party games from Japan.

"There are also Japanese game creators who are part of Microsoft Game Studios, and while there are titles we can’t announce yet, we are currently developing new games in collaboration with Japanese companies," he said.

"With further growth, including first-party and third-party, I believe you can look forward to the arrival of even more Japanese titles in the future."

