Final Fantasy VII Remake Ships 7 Million Units

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake has shipped over seven million units. The figure includes digital sales.

Final Fantasy VII Remake released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2020, while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade released for the PlayStation 5 in June 021 and for PC in December 2021.

Seven's the magic number.



Thank you all for taking the journey with us. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/9p4NcAZpX8 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) September 14, 2023

