Final Fantasy VII Remake Ships 7 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 339 Views
Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake has shipped over seven million units. The figure includes digital sales.
Final Fantasy VII Remake released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2020, while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade released for the PlayStation 5 in June 021 and for PC in December 2021.
Seven's the magic number.— FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) September 14, 2023
Thank you all for taking the journey with us. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/9p4NcAZpX8
Seems like it has had barely any legs. In August 2020 they said it was at 5m, that was 3 years ago. That means that in the last 3 years it has only sold 2m copies, and during those 3 years, it released on two new platforms, PS5 and PC. Hopefully a late port to Xbox Series soon and eventually Switch 2 whenever Switch 2 lands can give it a nice sales bump, because honestly the game is deserving of more sales, it's a very good game.
Honestly suprised and not suprised it only hit 7 mil. Suprised because this felt like the most anticipated game ever at times, and not surprised because realistically speaking, final fantasy doesn't sell THAT well in general. Tho thinking about it, it might just be that Final Fantasy VII fans are really ̶l̶o̶u̶d̶ passionate.