Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Arrives in Summer 2024 for Switch - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced the visually enhanced version of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is titled Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Summer 2024.

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon originally released for the Nintendo 3DS in March 2013 and ended up selling 6.47 million units.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore multiple spooky mansions and clean house as the easily scared Luigi in this visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. Evershade Valley is filled with chilling locales to visit and clever ghosts to capture. Luckily, Luigi has the tools for the job – like the Strobulb to stun enemies and his trusty Poltergust to vacuum up ghosts or interact with the environment. Good thing, because his paranormal escapades will take him to a variety of places, including a former plant research lab, a broken-down clock factory and an icy, snow-covered mine, just to name a few. Plus, hunt ghosts with up to four players online in group “exorcises” across different multiplayer modes, or conjure up fun frights in the local multiplayer ScareScraper mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles