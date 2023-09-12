Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition Announced for Switch - News

Studio IGGYMOB has announced Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition for the Nintendo Switch. It will feature over 100 gameplay improvements.

Gungrave G.O.R.E released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on November 22, 2022.

View a trailer of the Switch version below:

Enhanced, Changed, Better than ever! Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition will be released on Nintendo Switch with more than 100 gameplay improvements! Take a look at the teaser video 😎



📺https://t.co/jgidQPcgkO#gungravegore #gungravegoreuee #ultimateenhancededition pic.twitter.com/Ranv8fkJWy — GUNGRAVE G.O.R.E/UEE (@GungraveGORE) September 12, 2023

