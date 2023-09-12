Xbox Astral Purple Controller Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Astral Purple Controller. It is available for pre-order and will launch on September 19 for $64.99.

Read details on the controller below:

Introducing the newest addition to our classic Xbox controller lineup, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple. The rich purple color has such a distinct regal look to spice up your gaming setup and bolster your collection. The dark purple theme is carried over to both the thumbsticks and buttons, with a black matte finish on the hybrid D-Pad, bumpers, and triggers. This is all tied together with a clean white back case that results in the front of the controller looking even more striking.

Each Xbox Wireless Controller in Astral Purple comes with all the features you’ve come to love in our current generation of controllers. The D-Pad’s hybrid design offers an accurate yet familiar glide, perfect for navigating complex gaming worlds with precision. The textured grips on the bumpers, triggers, and back case allow for a better grip and the 3.5mm jack enables you to chat with friends using a compatible headset. By using Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless, the Astral Purple controller can connect to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, mobile phones, and tablets. Play longer with up to 40 hours of battery life and save your favorite moments like hitting a new personal speed running record with the dedicated Share button.

Be ready for all sorts of different gaming journeys by using the Xbox Accessories app to remap your controller buttons to meet any layout need. Create controller profiles to make swapping between distinct game controls seamless.

