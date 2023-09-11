Starfield Debuts in 1st the UK Retail Charts, NBA 2K24 Debuts in 7th Place - Sales

/ 297 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Starfield has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 9, 2023. The game sold more retail sales on the Xbox Series X|S than it did on PC.

Starfield's premium upgrade after debuting in seventh place last week, which includes a download code that unlocks Early Access to the digital edition, fell to 34th place as sales decreased 71 percent due to the release of the main game on September 6.

Three more titles debuted on the charts this week. NBA 2K24 debuted in seventh place, Fae Farm debuted in ninth place, and Crime Boss: Rockay City debuted in 22nd place.

Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to second place as sales increased four percent week-on-week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in third place with sales down 24 percent. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is down two spots to fourth place.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up one spot to fifth place with sales up eight percent. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped to sixth place with sales down 23 percent. This is the first time the game has fallen out of the top five. Grand Theft Auto V remained in eighth place and Minecraft (NS) is down one spot to 10th place.

FIFA 23 fell to 11th place with sales down 12 percent, despite an increase in sales of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Pikmin 4 is down t o18th place as sales dropped 27 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Starfield - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom NBA 2K24 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Fae Farm - NEW FIFA 23

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles