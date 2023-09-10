Gotham Knights Rated for Switch - News

posted 3 hours ago

Gotham Knights has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

The rating suggests the game will be coming to Nintendo's hybrid platform in the near future, which was originally released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October 2022.

A Nintendo Direct has been rumored to take place sometime later this month. If it does happen a Switch port of Gotham Knights might be announced during the Direct.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

