Gotham Knights Rated for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 496 Views
Gotham Knights has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).
The rating suggests the game will be coming to Nintendo's hybrid platform in the near future, which was originally released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October 2022.
A Nintendo Direct has been rumored to take place sometime later this month. If it does happen a Switch port of Gotham Knights might be announced during the Direct.
I legitimately don't know how they can possibly make this port work. This is a game that runs at 30 fps on PS5 and Series X, consoles that are lightyears ahead of Switch. They couldn't even get this game to run on PS4/XB1, they cancelled those ports because they couldn't get it to run on them properly, and PS4/XB1 are also more powerful than Switch. Cloud maybe?
Switch has a newer architecture with better feature set. Is not always just raw power.
That's weird. If they cancelled the PS4 and XB1 versions, it's hard to imagine they'd want to go through the effort of a Switch port.