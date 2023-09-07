EA Sports UFC 5 Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Electronic Arts has announced EA Sports UFC 5 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will launch on October 27 for $69.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition includes the base game, two alter egos, 30th Anniversary Vanity Bundle, five online Career Mode XP boosts, and Muhammad Ali as a playable character.

The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, three days early access, playable fighters Mike Tyson, Fedor Emelianenko, and Muhammad Ali, the Bruce Lee Bundle, four alter egos, the Origins Bundle, 30th Anniversary Vanity Bundle, and five online Career Mode XP boosts.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

EA Sports UFC 5 is as real as it gets. Powered by Frostbite engine’s advanced rendering capabilities, your favorite fighters now have unparalleled character likenesses to complement next-level environment fidelity that’ll make their walk to the Octagon feel like a pay-per-view main event.

The all-new authentic damage system brings the intensity and strategy of a fight to life, as cuts and strikes absorbed can affect mobility, defense, stamina, and more. Take too much damage, and the doctor will check to see if you’re able to continue.

For lovers of the ground game, the new Transition-Based Submissions make grappling feel more fluid and realistic than ever before. And if you like to admire your handiwork, new Cinematic K.O. Replays capture your fight-ending finishes in all their punishing glory. Plus, a completely revamped live service schedule builds exciting challenges around all pay-per-view fight weeks.

Bring the next evolution of the fight game home with EA Sports UFC 5.

