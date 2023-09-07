Super Adventure Hand! Arrives September 21 for Switch and PC - News

Developer DevM Games announced Super Adventure Hand! will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 21.

A demo for the game is now available on the Switch and PC.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hands down the most adventurous and handsome hand in the world! You play as a hand on a gripping handventure where you single-handedly face dangerous obstacles and de-feet a handful of evil feet.

You, a former gloves sales-hand, suddenly find yourself alone. Your best friend Arm is no longer attached to your wrist! “It was those nasty feet, I know them like the back of my hand!” you assured yourself.

Let the hand do the walking and enjoy this gripping 3D platformer where you play as a handsome hand. Avoid dangerous obstacles and find your way to the magic mug at the end of each level.

A Good Handful of Levels

Enjoy 50 plus exciting, unique levels full of challenges! Avoid saw blades, fires, and other obstacles! Enjoy a handy five high friction digits which will allow you to climb walls and tubes, grab objects, explode bombs, and more.

They See Me Rollin’, They Hand-tin’

Go for a ride in your new car or the cool skateboard like one of the youngsters! It’s a bit of a handful when you are just a hand, but I’m not a regular hand… I’m a cool hand!

Customize Your Hand-some Hand

It may be hard to look pretty when you are missing a face, but on the other hand, it is way nicer to look FABULOUS when doing some parkour. Stylish your fabulous hand with cool watches, bracelets, rings, and your favorite nail polish!

An Exciting, Nail-Biting Story

We all know feet stink, but who in their right hand would steal someone’s arm? There must be a reason behind all of this. Lay your hands on Super Adventure Hand! now and figure it out!

