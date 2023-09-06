Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Nitara, Voiced by Megan Fox - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios in a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 revealed Nitara will all be playable fighters. Megan Fox will be voicing Nitara.

"I grew up playing Mortal Kombat and I can’t believe that I’m voicing a character in the new game," said Megan Fox. "It’s an honor to be a part of one of the greatest video game legacies of all time."

Hailing from the dark and desolate realm of Vaeternus, Nitara fights to protect her race of vampires and utilizes her ferocious claws, razor-sharp fangs, and aerial abilities to take on any opponent in her path.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.

