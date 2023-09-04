Morkull Ragast's Rage Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Selecta Play and developer Disaster Games have announced 2D action platformer, Morkull Ragast’s Rage, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

A 2D video game that combines platforming and action with a touch of exploration, control Morkull, God of Death and Darkness and Lord of the Ragast. His main mechanic—breaking the fourth wall, which allows him to communicate with you in a multitude of ways.

You control Morkull, the villain of the story, who not only knows he’s a character in a video game, but is also aware of the player who controls him (i.e., you) and the developers who created him (i.e., us).

Your objective? Help Morkull escape from the Ragast so he can rule the world and carry out his evil plans.

You know, typical cliche villain stuff.

Art and Animation

Morkull Ragast’s Rage is completely hand-drawn and animated frame-by-frame. Inspired and influenced by traditional animated films and other 2D video games, the old-school style gives life and fluidity of movement to the whole cast of characters.

Break the Fourth Wall

What makes this game special is Morkull himself, his personality, and his ability to break the fourth wall to talk with the players like he was there in the room. Morkull possesses charisma and charm, and never fails to create a light-hearted atmosphere with his endless humor, bad jokes and pop culture references.

Combat System

You’ll have all the power of the God of Death and Darkness at your fingertips, of course, along with an ample selection of combos and abilities that will open up even the most remote corners of the Ragast.

Become Part of the Ragast and Join Our Community

Once you enter the Ragast, you’ll never leave—unless you can get through Morkull… So why not join his ranks and support his Machiavellian cause with the rest of his champions as part of our Morkull Ragast’s Rage community.

