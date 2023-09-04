Neil Druckmann is 'Working on Another Game' That He 'Can't Say Anything' About - News

Naughty Dog vice president and director Neil Druckmann in an interview with Entertainment Weekly speaking about The Last of Us HBO series teased the next game he is working on.

"My job is really strange, I'm given feedback on this theme park thing, I'm working on the TV show, and I'm working on another game, so I'm just kind of jumping around on different projects," said Druckmann.

Druckmann when asked about The Last of Us Part 3 added, "As far as the next game at Naughty Dog, I can't say anything. My comms director over there will slaughter me."

The "theme park thing" he is referring to is the Halloween Horror Nights walkthrough attraction at Universal Orlando Resort based on The Last of Us.

