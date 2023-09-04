Quantum Error Developer Says Game is in "Unacceptable" State on Xbox Series S - News

/ 161 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

Developer TeamKill Media owner and co-founder Micah Jones in an interview with GamingBolt says the game is currently in an "unacceptable" on the Xbox Series S and that it "won’t release it in its current state."

"We are not 100% sure yet, the Series S so far works but it runs really poorly, frame rate is very low, and resolution is extremely blurry," said Jones when asked if the team could get the game running better on the Xbox Series S. "We will continue to work to see if we can improve things, but the current state of the game on the Series S is unacceptable."

Jones added, I think you have to build your game specifically to run on the S to get those specs with techniques that are used on lesser hardware. If we can get the Quantum Error Series S port optimized and acceptable graphically above our current tests, it will be 30 fps. We have all played some phenomenal games at 30 fps. But in this current generation if the graphics look blurry and smudgy, it greatly lessens the experience in our view.

"We use Real Illusions Character Creator for our character creation, and it has already advanced beyond what we used. We started on Unreal 4 and we finished the game on Unreal Engine 5.2 but now Unreal Engine 5.3 is coming out soon. The software advances will always outpace the hardware. For us personally, we come at game development as artists, photographers, cinematographers, writers, musicians, and partial computer nerds.

"For me, the graphics are insanely important, and my artistic style always leans to the darker side and light usage in dark spaces is the biggest component that excites me. I want to stretch the tech as far as I possibly can. I could have easily made a game with lush landscapes and reflective water with amazing bright happy skies, but what happens when you just take metal, glass, metal, glass, metal, more metal and a little more metal and you use Global Illumination in dark spaces. The way the light scatters naturally and goes in between spaces, the bounce light gets us really excited and once you see it, you just can’t go back to using old lighting techniques.

"So for us and our studio, we aren’t going to build games for lower tech specs. This is part of why I have been a giggling little kid over what I am being able to do with QE using Nvidia tech for PC. But then Noah (Jones, co-founder) is hardcore about performance so we balance each other. Our PC version minimum specs will not go below the PS5 specs and will push the 4090 as hard as we can."

Quantum Error will first launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 2. There is no release date yet for the Xbox Series X|S or PC versions of the game. The PlayStation 4 version of the game was cancelled in July.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles