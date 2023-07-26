PS4 Version of Quantum Error Cancelled, to Launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 171 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

TeamKill Media announced it has cancelled the PlayStation 4 version of Quantum Error and now plans to release the game on PC, alongside the already announced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

"Unfortunately, we are going to have to cancel the PS4 version of Quantum Error," reads a statement from the developer via Twitter. "Even with the game being made from the beginning for the PS5, we still had hopes we could make a PS4 version happen, but with the level of quality we have achieved with Quantum Error with gameplay running at 60fps, we have reach the conclusion that there is no way for us to deliver a version on PS4 that would live up to what the PS5 is going to deliver.

"A PS4 version would require too much downgrading and changing of assets, lighting and much more to function, and with the difference in memory and the slower HDD speed, it would be a very different experience that will not compare to the PS5 version and would not be fair to PS4 players."

Unfortunately, we are going to have to cancel the PS4 version of QE. Even with the game being made from the beginning for the PS5, we still had hopes we could make a PS4 version happen, but with the level of quality we have achieved with QE with gameplay running at 60fps, we have… — QUANTUM ERROR (@Quantum_Error) July 25, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles